$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.27. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

Shares of PEN traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.45. 70,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,425. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.87. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $14,056,951. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,603,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,996,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

