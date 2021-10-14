-$0.26 EPS Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ONTX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 451,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.