-$0.30 EPS Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.32). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of FLUX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.64. 3,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,669. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,641 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 16.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flux Power by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the second quarter valued at $328,000. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.