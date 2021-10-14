-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $53,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,092 shares of company stock valued at $139,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equillium by 99.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

