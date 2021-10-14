-$0.34 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 176,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 108,530.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.92. 21,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,135. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

