$0.42 EPS Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 63,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

