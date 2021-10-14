$0.43 EPS Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. 285,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

