$0.69 EPS Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Verso posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 560%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million.

VRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verso during the first quarter worth about $6,409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verso by 571.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verso by 563.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Verso by 21.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,654. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

