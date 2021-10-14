-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.78). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,379. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $237.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $14,042,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter worth about $1,870,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 42.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 333,529 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

