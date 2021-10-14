$0.71 EPS Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. 43,866,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,374,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $363.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 15.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

