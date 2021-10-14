$0.79 EPS Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.