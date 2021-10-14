$0.79 EPS Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

