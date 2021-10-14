-$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.72). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($5.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $203.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.52. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

