$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. 155,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

