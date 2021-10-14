1,176 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $329.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $196.52 and a one year high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $160,228,681 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

