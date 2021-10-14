15,000 Shares in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Genasys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genasys by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Genasys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Genasys Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

