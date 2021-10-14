15,931 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 47.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 67.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.