16,869 Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,869 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Model N by 111.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 247,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,519 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

