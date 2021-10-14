180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

