19,800 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Allegion by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 95,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14,548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

