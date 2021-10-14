1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $28.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price cut by Truist from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEM. Citigroup reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

