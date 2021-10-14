1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIBS. Bank of America began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

