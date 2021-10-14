$2.79 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.94. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $12.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.05 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 75,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

