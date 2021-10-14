2,095 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $283.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.46 and its 200-day moving average is $282.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.60 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.