26,200 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

DOCS stock opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.15. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

