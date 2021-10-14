2,700 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

