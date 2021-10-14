2,700 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.35.
In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
