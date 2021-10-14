$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $113.21. 21,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,310. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $119.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

