41,682 Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Danske cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

VNE stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

