440,000 Shares in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of DKDCU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,833. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

