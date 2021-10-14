459,201 Shares in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Purchased by Owls Nest Partners IA LLC

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 459,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,000. Datto accounts for about 5.9% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned 0.28% of Datto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Datto by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Datto by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 1,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,072. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

