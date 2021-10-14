$5.81 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report sales of $5.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $62.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $19.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 1,468,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,427. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,250,000 after acquiring an additional 136,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after acquiring an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after acquiring an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.