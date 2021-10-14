$52.47 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to announce $52.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $52.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $194.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,250. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AvePoint stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AVPT stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

