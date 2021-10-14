5,393 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares US Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 785.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of IDU stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.