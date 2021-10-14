575 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $329.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.78 and its 200-day moving average is $361.42. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

