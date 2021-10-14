$59.27 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report sales of $59.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.97 million to $59.74 million. Repay reported sales of $37.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $220.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $287.95 million, with estimates ranging from $282.93 million to $296.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 255,650 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $24,258,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Repay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Repay stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,125. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

