67,882 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,835,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,387,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,080 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

