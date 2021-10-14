6,941 Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,752,000 after acquiring an additional 140,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 194,380 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $308.67 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

