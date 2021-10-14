72,120 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 72,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

DMXF opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.