$740.60 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post sales of $740.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $733.00 million and the highest is $747.28 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $585.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $257.44 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

