8,067 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $1,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 82,270.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $5,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,647.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

