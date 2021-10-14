$896.63 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce sales of $896.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $881.90 million and the highest is $917.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $924.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 326.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Flowserve by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,236. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

