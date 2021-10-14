923 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.90.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

