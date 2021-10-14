$93.62 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report $93.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.75 million. Asana reported sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $358.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.58 million to $358.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $462.36 million, with estimates ranging from $439.15 million to $490.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.31. 92,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,122. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion and a PE ratio of -64.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

