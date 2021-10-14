$98.62 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report sales of $98.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.94 million to $99.30 million. Lannett posted sales of $126.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $430.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $439.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $463.18 million, with estimates ranging from $450.35 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCI. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LCI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,738. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.05.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.