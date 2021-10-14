98,137 Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 25.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 84,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000.

Paya stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

