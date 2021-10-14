A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 359.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $8,113,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

AOS opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.