AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Down 98.4% in September

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ABQQ opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. AB International Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
AB International Group Company Profile
