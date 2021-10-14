AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Down 98.4% in September

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABQQ opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. AB International Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Get AB International Group alerts:

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. is an Intellectual Property (IP) investment and licensing company. It engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies,TV show and music. The company was founded on July 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.