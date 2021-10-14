ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Holdings Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $26,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

