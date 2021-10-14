Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,773 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $117,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after buying an additional 1,392,401 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,654,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

