Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABCM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Abcam stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abcam by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 87,234 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

