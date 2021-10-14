AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCL. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 34.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.